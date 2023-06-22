Living in a small town such as Barbourville, you get to know nearly everyone. We have a great group of characters here, the stories of our daily life would not be possible if it weren’t for the help of others, others who have sacrificed to make many things possible. As you cruise down the strip and along the square, you will see banners of veterans adorned on each street lamp, some are family or friends that we call Hometown Heroes. One such local hero is Gary A. Campbell. Gary began his military career at age 17 when he enlisted in the US Army. He completed Basic and Advanced Infantry Training and Basic Airborne Training at Fort Bening GA in 1986. Following active-duty assignments with the 1st and 2nd Infantry Divisions, he returned home to an Assignment with the 149th Infantry, Kentucky National Guard, he attended Union College where he met his wife Karen Gray Campbell of Dewitt, KY. Commissioned a Second Lieutenant in 1993, he returned to active duty to the 18th Airborne Corps. Shortly after, his beloved daughter, Alanna Grace Campbell was born. After 9/11, he served 2 active deployments in Iraq, first as a Senior Advisor to the Iraq Navy and the second as a Civil Affairs A- Team leader. In 2008, he returned to Kentucky and the Army Reserve continuing his duties. In 2016 in what would be the highlight of his military career, he was selected to assume the command of the 2nd-397 Battalion headquartered in Lexington, KY. His final assignment was as the Chief of Internal Revenue, or senior auditor of the Army Reserve Aviation Command at Fort Knox, Ky. Colonel Gary A. Campbell finally retired June 1st 2023. I recently got to ask him questions about his choices and experiences from his military career and here is what I have learned. When asked what made him decide to join the service, he explained that as a child, he always knew that was the right path for him. As a school assignment, he researched the military as a career path and concluded that that for him it made alot of sense and cemented the decision. He provided me with 3 things that he learned during his time of service. The first being that nothing is easy. It it were, everyone would be doing it! However, since doing things and building things is hard, too many will stop at the first sign of hardship, or worse, won’t try at all.Our society even teaches this-but this mindset of failure leads only to a wasted life. Secondly, that a journey leads with one step, and then another, and another. This also applies to a career, and also to a lifetime. One step at a time,one task at a time, one day at a time. If we choose each step wisely, and understand the consequences, we MAY reach our destination, we MAY have a successful career, MAY live a good life. His third showing his patriotic pride, that the USA is absolutely special and unique. Noting, that people all around the world risk everything to come here because because HERE there is hope, there is opportunity, and there is freedom. Wrapping up with Col.Campbell, I wanted to know what was his biggest benefit from him military career. He simply stated, perspective. It allowed him to travel the world and see the best and worst of mankind. The Psalmist comments a number of times that the brevity of life. Psalm.90:12 reads, “So teach us to number our days, so that we may apply our hearts unto wisdom.” Pondering that for decades Campbell understands that obviously we only have so long in this world, understanding that simple and obvious truth is the start to being wise, not memorizing snippets of verses or facts, but understanding the meaning. Campbell would like to add, that to remember that even in these times that seem so troubled, our nation-these United States of America-is still a shining light set on a high hill, a beacon of hope to all the rest of the world. There is a reason people from all over the world are willing to risk their lives to come here. We are blessed beyond measure to live in THIS nation, one which is defended by courageous men and women. So let us strive daily to lives worthy of those blessing and their sacrifice. Let us each one strive daily to be the very best that we can be.
Campbell recounts military career upon retirement.
- Kristy Dean Cole, Columnist
