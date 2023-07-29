BAPTIST HEALTH NEWS RELEASE
Baptist Health Corbin established the Karlyle Keith Young Cancer Fund after a truly remarkable individual. Karlyle continues to touch our hearts and make an unforgettable impact on both our staff and patients. Karlyle is an exceptional presence within our community and across the entire Baptist Health System. Through many rounds of radiation, countless infusions of chemo and multiple surgeries, she has kept a smile on her face – and on the faces of everyone around her.
Her unwavering positivity, constant encouragement and compassionate support have uplifted countless individuals along their cancer journey. Karlyle’s tireless dedication to attending and actively participating in all the Baptist Health Corbin cancer support groups has been truly inspirational, as she consistently fosters an environment of hope, strength, and camaraderie among her fellow patients.
In recognition of Karlyle’s immense contributions and her ability to inspire and empower others, Baptist Health Corbin has chosen to name the cancer fund after her. The Karlyle Keith Young Cancer fund will serve as a beacon of hope in our patients while providing funds to advance our cancer program to best meet the needs of our patients.
“The Karlyle Keith Young Cancer Fund is not just a financial assistance program; it is a testament to the power of compassion and the enduring impact of one individual’s selfless spirit,” stated LeAnn Jones, Executive Director Oncology Services. “A significant difference will be made in the lives or our patients and their families through this fund.”
“On behalf of the Baptist Health Foundation Corbin, we would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Karlyle for her invaluable contributions and to each one of you for your unwavering dedication to our patients and our mission,” stated Meghann Chesnut, Director of Baptist Health Foundation Corbin. “Together, we can continue to make a positive impact and provide hope to those in need.”
Scan this QR code to find out how you can contribute to the Karlyle Keith Young Cancer Fund:
Publisher’s Note: Karlyle Keith Young, a multi-generational journalist and small business owner with husband Justin Young, was a news and sports reporter for The Mountain Advocate in the mid-2000’s.
