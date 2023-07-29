Karlyle Young

BAPTIST HEALTH NEWS RELEASE

Baptist Health Corbin established the Karlyle Keith Young Cancer Fund after a truly remarkable individual. Karlyle continues to touch our hearts and make an unforgettable impact on both our staff and patients. Karlyle is an exceptional presence within our community and across the entire Baptist Health System. Through many rounds of radiation, countless infusions of chemo and multiple surgeries, she has kept a smile on her face – and on the faces of everyone around her.

