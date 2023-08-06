Meet Avery Kate Bowling is the daughter of Kristen Johnson and Chris Bowling. She is 8 years old and will attend Corbin Primary School this year. We recently interviewed Avery and this is what she had to say:
What are you excited for when school starts?
“I’m excited about the new playground. It’s BIG! I’m excited about going to school with Derby Kay. I may be in her room! I want a nap time. School gets tiring. I like to read.”
Who do you enjoy playing with?
“Chloe Scalf. We play in the playroom. We play mom and baby with dolls. We swim too.”
Tell me about your family.
“My brother is annoying. Sometimes he acts like a twelve year old toddler. He chews with his mouth open and he’s mean. We play police officers. He likes chasing me. We play tag and hide and seek. He reminds me of a bull running after me! My dad is sweet and kind. He fixes stuff and he plays dolls with me. He makes good voices. My mom is sweet. We cuddle together at night. I want her to go school shopping with me. She’s good at cleaning house. She tells me to not carry the world on my shoulders.”
What do you think makes a person famous?
If you were to become famous, what would you want to be famous for doing?
“I want to be famous for dancing.”
What do you want to be when you grow up?
“I haven’t really decided yet. I want to run a dance school like Mrs. Gail. I might like to be a dog groomer too. I love doggies.”
If you could be anyone in the world for a day, who would you be?
“I would want to be Mommy because she’s loving, sweet, and cool. I want to work in her pharmacy a little bit. I would wear makeup.”
If you were the President of the United States, what rules would you make?
“Nobody can treat animals bad. All kids can stay up late and so can daddy.”
Is there anything else that you’d like to tell me?
“My first ever dog was Roxy. She died. Molly is my outside dog now and Jax is my inside dog. We call him Jaxy Poo-Poo Head.
My life is great. We’re getting ready to start Bible School. I’ve helped decorate all week. My Mommy’s room is the inside of a spaceship!”
