Meet Jaylynn Kyle Marie Bowling. Jaylynn is the daughter of Holly and Dustin Blevins. She is 7 years old and attends Lay Elementary School. She will soon be in 2nd Grade. We recently interviewed Jaylynn and this is what she had to say:
What do you like about school?
“I like my teacher. We get a piece of paper and go outside to see stuff and we put a checkmark beside it.
What would you like to change about school?
“Honestly, nothing! I love everything about school.”
Tell me about your family.
“Honestly, my mom …sometimes she jumps on the trampoline with me, but she don’t like bouncing hard. My dad is always outside working. We take care of the neighbors dogs cause they are on a trip. He takes our dog out too. My brother Colton’s girlfriend jumps on the trampoline with me too. He plays games on the trampoline with me.”
If you could be anybody in the world for one day, who would you be?
“Princess Peach because she loves peaches.”
What would you do if you were the President of the United States?
“Dogs can’t use the bathroom on your yard. No paintings that look goofy. No littering. No kids can touch fire or they will burn their hands off!”
What do you want to be when you grow up?
“I want to be a gymnastics teacher and everything that has to do with gymnastics because I’m into it now. I was on the dance team in first grade. I go to gymnastics on Wednesdays.”
The 4th of July is coming up. Do you know why we celebrate on that day?
“Because we have fireworks for USA’s and Aunt Susie’s birthday.”
How do you like to celebrate Independence Day?
“With fireworks, food, and swimming.”
Is there anything else that you’d like to tell me?
“I’m going to Alabama Beach. Honestly, I’m excited about seeing a parrot and holding a parrot. I’m hoping to see an owl. For my birthday, my mom said she would get me a bearded dragon. My cats will kill it. Starlight had surgery. Her stitches got out just the other day. Luna, honestly, is a hateful butt. Brendan is a goofball. He likes to throw his food. I have a dog. His name is Moose. I call him Moosy Poo. He is an Australian Shepherd. He’s like 6 and I’m 7! He feels like a brother to me. Now that he’s old, he gets on my nerves cause he goes ‘Woof! Woof!’
