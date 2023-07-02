Meet Boone Thomas Watkins! Boone is the son of Sarah and Joshua Watkins. He is 6 years old and attends Corbin Primary School. Next year, he will be in Kindergarten. We recently interviewed Boone and this is what he had to say:
Tell us about your family.
“My mom is the best mom in the world! She helps me like on Legos and she cuddles me. My dad he has a beard. He naps a lot. I want to wrestle with him sometimes.”
If you could be anybody in the world for one day, who would you be?
“A pro golf player because Daddy likes golf, but he’s not a professional. I want to be the best one!”
What rules would you make if you were the President of the United States?
“You have to kiss everybody. Do not speed. Do not catch a bird with your hands.”
Why do we celebrate the 4th of July?
“Oh, that’s hard. Ummm.. because America has a birthday on the Fourth of July.”
How do you like to celebrate it?
“Fireworks! Cake! Parties, Balloons! Like American flag balloons!”
What do you like about school?
“I like when we do all the stuff at my school. There’s stuff that’s fun. It’s activities like costume day and toy days. It’s like special events.”
What do you dislike about school?
“We have stuff that’s called work and I want to change it to playing.”
Is there anything else that you’d like to tell me?
“I’d like to find out if this paper goes to New York. My Papaw Mitch has birds. He has a red tail hawk, owls, and falcons. (He is a Master Falconer and does bird rehab.)
I like to build with my Legos. I play basketball and baseball.
I don’t have pets. My mom don’t like them
