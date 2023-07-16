Meet Maverick Jamerson Ray McKeehan! Maverick is the son of Lori and Marcus McKeehan. He is 4 years old and attends GR Hampton Elementary School. Next year, he will be in Kindergarten. We recently interviewed Maverick and this is what he had to say:
What are you excited about for this coming school year?
“I want to play games with Levi. No one else. My other friends changed into a different class and not me. In Preschool, we had 4 playrooms, but one is a carpet room, but it doesn’t have any walls. So, really we had 3 playrooms and 1 carpet room. My teacher liked me. I know that because she had a smile.”
What would you like to change about school?
“I want to change naptime to a playtime. In Kindergarten, you don’t have naptime.”
Tell me about your family.
“My mommy plays outside with me. My bubby is teaching me to hit a baseball. We kinda get along, but not a lot. Bubby wants to play XBox and I wanna play XBox. So, we fight. I get up in daddy’s lap and cuddle and watch videos.”
If you could be anybody in the world for a day, who would you like to be?
A cat. I wanna be my cat. It is perfect. I wouldn’t talk. I would meow. I have a new cat. It’s name is Fuzzy. (It’s real name is Shadow) It sleeps with me. It bedded right beside my bed so I could pet it’s head. Shadow is a girl.”
What rules would you make if you were the President of the United States?
“People can’t be mean to animals. I just really don’t want to be the president.”
What do you want to be when you grow up?
“I want to be a teacher, but I don’t know what I will do. My mom, dad, and Nannie are teachers and Papaw is a bus driver.”
Is there anything else that you’d like to tell me?
“I like to watch CTop and Chris. They just make videos. They are funny. I just laugh. I don’t even watch one Lanky Box video when I watch CTop and Chris. I still watch Blaze. I really like the Simpsons and Bluey.
My cat usually watches videos with me. I don’t even carry her to the videos. She just comes and watches them with me.
I haven’t decided where I would like to go for vacation yet.
My last dog ran away. Nannie and Papaw has a new puppy. It’s name is Maggie. It bites, but it don’t bite me.”
