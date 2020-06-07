With the June 2 filing deadline behind us, the local races for school board seats and city council has been set.
In similar fashion to the 2018 election, each member of the Barbourville City Council filed to seek re-election to the council. No other candidates filed, so with six council seats up for grabs, the current slate of council members will go on to win uncontested in November and serve another two-year term.
Filing to run for Knox County Board of Education in District Three was incumbent Charles Merida, and local businessowner Jim Miles. District Four sees incumbent Dr. Thomas Ashburn, Bob Frederick, and Jared Mills. District Five incumbent Jimmy Hendrickson is unopposed.
Barbourville Independent School Board has two seats up for election. Filing to run is incumbent Sandy Tye Lundy and challengers Blair Skidmore and Jon Phoenix.
Filing for Soil Conservation Supervisor is Shirley Merida, Kyle Hubbs, Josh Ramsey, and outgoing State Representative Jim Stewart.
The November general election is scheduled for Tuesday, November 3.
