A Knox County man was arrested last week after being pulled over for not wearing a seat belt and having a four-year-old in the front seat not buckled into a booster seat. In the back of the truck was a “small two-year-old in a booster seat,” according to the arrest report.
Brandon Rice, 26, was stopped on Geneva Drive in Artemus around 7:13 p.m. on April 6. His eyes were described as bloodshot and glassy and an odor of marijuana was noted as coming from the pickup. Rice was asked out of the vehicle and out through field sobriety tests that he failed to perform at a passable level.
Rice was questioned about what he had taken and reportedly replied that he had smoked pot earlier. Rice was asked if there was anything illegal in the vehicle to which he responded “no, and informed that he did have a half smoked marijuana joint inside his cigarette pack,” per his citation.
Rice was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center and charged with two counts of second degree wanton endangerment, failure to wear seat belts, driving under the influence second offense, careless driving, and booster seat violations. He would be released the next day after posting a $2,500 cash bond. Rice is set for a pretrial conference on Wednesday.
