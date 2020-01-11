KCEOC Kentucky Career Center Job Sight in Barbourville provided over 200 jobs to the Knox County community in 2019. However, according to Career Advisor Ali Hill, the career advising team wants to do even more to help in 2020.
In 2020, the Career Center wants to team up with local businesses and see their employer services expand.
“Although we always help people find employment, it is often overlooked that we offer services to employers,” said Hill. “This year, we want to emphasize that - we do job fairs (marketing and job recruitment), on-the-job trainings (which offsets the costs of new hires),” She added, “We even do assessments for employers if there is a certain skill set they are looking for, we can help with applications and set up interviews, and add in readiness training or resources for internships too.”
The Career Center believes that offering such services will encourage long-term employment, ensuring the employee and employer are a good fit for one another which will in turn, “I think there will be more stable employment and less turn-over, for more opportunity for employees to move on up and expand in the workforce,” said Hill.
If you are a business owner and would like more information on how you can partner with the KCEOC Kentucky Career Center Job Sight, you can call 606-546-2639 or visit the Knox County office at 464 Court Square, Barbourville, KY 40906.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.