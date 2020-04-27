Three Knox Countians were arrested early Monday morning after being pulled over on suspicion of impaired driving. During the stop it as discovered two of the vehicle’s occupants had active warrants. A search then lead police to discover a quarter-pound of suspected methamphetamine, a gun, and various drug paraphernalia.
Early in the morning of Monday, April 27, Deputy Bobby Jones observed a vehicle crossing the center line on KY 11 South. Jones initiated a traffic stop under suspicion the driver was impaired. During his investigation, Jones discovered two of the car’s occupants had active warrants.
Elvis Hall, 45, of Flat Lick had a warrant form Knox County. Kevin Riley, 41, of Barbourville had a warrant our of Tennessee. Jones obtained consent to search the vehicle from the drive, 67 year old Jana Couch of Barbourville.
Kentucky State Police arrived to assist on the stop. While searching the car police found syringes and other drug paraphernalia, a quarter-pound of suspected methamphetamine, and a handgun in the glove compartment.
All three were lodged in the Knox County Detention Center just after 2 a.m. Couch was charged with careless driving, failure to provide proof of insurance, no registration receipt, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hall and Riley were both charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking in a controlled substance.
