An afternoon chase ended with a Harlan County man in custody t the Knox County Detention Center.
The Corbin Police Department received a call around 2 p.m. of a man passed out in his vehicle at the intersection of US 25 E and KY 3041. Kentucky State Police responded to the scene and upon arrival saw what appeared to be an altercation at the intersection.
The car sped away from the scene with two male subjects jumping and pointing at the Grey Nissan Murano. Trooper Trosper from KSP Post 10 initiated a pursuit onto the Corbin Bypass.
During the chase the driver, 39 year old Zechariah Adkins, made no attempt to stop at a stop sign and left the roadway only to reemerge later ahead of another vehicle. Adkins continued at a high rate of speed and ‘showed no regard as he went through intersections without slowing down.”
Adkins came to a stop near 150 Burkshire Road where he remained in his car for approximately 40 minutes. He refused calls to leave the SUV and refused to show his hands. Troopers eventually used force to remove Adkins who was belligerent and refused to answer questions. He refused to comply with commands and would not place his hands behind his back to be handcuffed.
When asked what happened Adkins stated he “would tell the judge.” He added that people were beating on his window and that he knew nothing else. He was taken to Barbourville ARH where he was read implied consent and underwent a blood test.
Adkins was charged with nine counts; speeding, reckless driving, disregarding a stop sign, fleeing police in the second degree, wanton endangerment of a police officer in the second degree, failure to wear seatbelts, improper turning, driving under the influence, and resisting arrest.
He was released September 8 on a $5000 bond to home incarceration.
