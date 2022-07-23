Robert Hembree

A Heidrick man was arrested on July 13 after he reportedly attacked a woman with a pocket knife. 

Robert Hembree, 51, was arrested at his residence just before 10:00 p.m. after he allegedly left the scene of the attack. Knox County 911 received a call roughly two hours earlier that a female subject had been stabbed by Hembree. When deputies arrived, they found the victim with a stab wound in the shoulder and lacerations on her hand. The arrest citation from the incident describes the victim as “bleeding profusely.”

