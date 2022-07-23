A Heidrick man was arrested on July 13 after he reportedly attacked a woman with a pocket knife.
Robert Hembree, 51, was arrested at his residence just before 10:00 p.m. after he allegedly left the scene of the attack. Knox County 911 received a call roughly two hours earlier that a female subject had been stabbed by Hembree. When deputies arrived, they found the victim with a stab wound in the shoulder and lacerations on her hand. The arrest citation from the incident describes the victim as “bleeding profusely.”
The victim told deputies that an argument had broken out over a cell phone. Hembree reportedly pulled out a pocket knife and attacked the victim before leaving the scene in his vehicle. The victim was ultimately taken to the University of Kentucky Medical Center for her injuries.
Hembree was arrested and charged with second degree assault. His bond was set at $100,000; Hembree has two felony indictments pending in Knox Circuit Court. He was indicted on March 25 for an arrest from September 2021 where he was charged with possession of a controlled substance in the first-degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
