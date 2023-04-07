Cellular Bandit nabbed

A Barbourville woman was arrested after she allegedly stole a cell phone from an employee at a local pizza restaurant.
Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Wilson responded to a complaint on March 28 of a theft of a cellular phone at Little Caesar’s in Barbourville. The investigation revealed that the phone, valued at approximately $1,000, was stolen from an employee at the restaurant, and a suspect had been identified. According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, the suspect was contacted via Facebook Messenger by the phone’s owner, whereby the suspect confirmed she had taken the phone and advised she would return it.
Dep. Wilson was notified that the suspect was seen in a vehicle at Messer’s Market on US 25E in Barbourville. Dep. Wilson observed the vehicle traveling south on US 25E, and then turned onto KY 3439. After conducting a traffic stop, Dep. Wilson approached the vehicle where the suspect immediately began yelling and cursing at him.
The suspect, a passenger in the vehicle, allegedly refused to exit the vehicle at first, but did so when Dep. Wilson opened the door. When he attempted to arrest the suspect, she jerked away from him and ran back to the vehicle in which she was a passenger and instructed the driver to leave. After refusing once again to exit the vehicle, Dep. Wilson had to remove her.
The suspect, Paulette N. Allen, 37 of Flat Lick, was arrested and charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition, Resisting Arrest, Menacing, Disorderly Conduct Second Degree, Public Intoxication/Controlled Substance and Interfering with Peace Officer Required to Perform Duty.
Allen was also wanted on two Knox County bench warrants for failure to appear on charges of Theft of Unlawful Taking or Disposition/Shoplifting, Criminal Mischief Third Degree and two counts of Contempt of Court.
Allen was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
Charles is a native of Barbourville, Kentucky. He has worked with The Mountain Advocate in various capacities since 2003.
https://muckrack.com/charles-myrick
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.