Cellular Bandit nabbed

A Barbourville woman was arrested after she allegedly stole a cell phone from an employee at a local pizza restaurant.

Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Wilson responded to a complaint on March 28 of a theft of a cellular phone at Little Caesar’s in Barbourville. The investigation revealed that the phone, valued at approximately $1,000, was stolen from an employee at the restaurant, and a suspect had been identified. According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, the suspect was contacted via Facebook Messenger by the phone’s owner, whereby the suspect confirmed she had taken the phone and advised she would return it.

Charles is a native of Barbourville, Kentucky. He has worked with The Mountain Advocate in various capacities since 2003.

https://muckrack.com/charles-myrick

Recommended for you