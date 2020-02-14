In response to concerns addressed to The Mountain Advocate and other media outlets regarding the status of Knox County’s 911 Center, newspaper staff reached out to County Attorney Gilbert Holland and Sheriff Mike Smith.
Multiple e-mails sent to news staffers claimed the Knox County 911 Center’s certification and NCIC (National Crime Information Center) access had been revoked by Kentucky State Police. The anonymous accusation went on to assert that computers were seized, placing officers and emergency services in ‘extreme danger.’
When asked about the situation concerning the 911 center, both County Attorney Gilbert Holland and Sheriff Mike Smith shared corroborating statements that while the center was in the midst of computer upgrades, their computers have not been seized and the 911 center is actively serving the community.
When local law enforcement needs information such as a background check from the NCIC database, that information is still provided to responders via Kentucky State Police as needed.
When asked if any law enforcement officers or responders were in danger due to having to use KSP to obtain the information, Sheriff Smith said, “Absolutely not.”
The Knox County 911 Center is under control of the Knox County Fiscal Court.
Knox County Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell said, concerning the accusation the center was not operating properly was false. “The center is completely operational.”
Addressing equipment issues is an ongoing process already in place for the Fiscal Court. “We’re in the process of restablishing (NCIC) with KSP... we’re in the process of upgrading (equipment and software) all that,” said Mitchell.
“The public is not in danger, whatsoever,” affirmed Mitchell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.