Most people in Barbourville are familiar with Los Primos, a restaurant now located on the town’s Court Square. However, behind this establishment is a story of tremendous determination and perseverance. Specifically in its owner, Cesar Salinas.
Salinas came to the United States originally as a young child and is now an established local business owner and along with his family, a vital member of the community. That in itself is no easy task. However, Salinas has also had another large hill to climb - gaining citizenship in the United States.
Taking on challenges is nothing new for Salinas, and the process which started nearly seven years ago has been no different. It all started years ago with a meeting with law office in Lexington Kentucky. It was a process that cost Salinas $3,500 to begin.
Things started well here as the law office kept in contact throughout the first couple of weeks of the process. However, as time went on the communication became less and less. Eventually, months and even years went by without any progress reports, according to Salinas. After some time the contact became non-existent.
With $3,500 simply gone, Salinas and his family decided it was time to try a different path. This path would lead them to Georgia to a different lawyer. Starting off, the lawyer needed another $3500 to get the process started. Once paid, the lawyer filed a waiver which began a process that was told to Salinas would take around eight months to complete.
The waiver was approved and it was time for the next step. However, the lawyer took a job with the state of Georgia, without warning, according to Salinas. Without the lawyer, the case was stopped and put on the shelf by the law office. Salinas was eventually able to make contact with the office and was told the lawyer’s mother would take the case, for another fee of $1,500. The fee was paid and Salinas never heard from the office again.
At this point he felt like giving up, however, after speaking with his wife they decided they had to stay the course. It was here through research and recommendation that they hired a lawyer by the name of Rachel Carmona in Louisville. Carmona and her office were able to pick up where the process was left off and finally the process of waiver paperwork was completed.
The next step was a letter Salinas received for an interview in Mexico which happened this past November. Salinas stated that he was “excited but nervous.” The interview was crucial, as to not being successful could mean not being able to come back home for at least ten years. On top of this, the family was dealing with the loss of Salinas’ mother in law back in October who was a major support throughout the process.
Once in Mexico, Salinas and his wife stayed in housing for a week prior to the interview set for December 7th. During this time he did physicals, bloodwork, background checks, x-rays, and shots, all without having access to the results, even on the day before the interview when the information was given to immigration. He was asked various questions about himself and his family, even down to tattoos and their meaning.
Once this process was completed came the day of the interview. After going through many hours of waiting and going through much anxiety Salinas finally got to meet with the immigration officer. The interview began by being sworn in and afterwards Salinas was asked various more questions about his family, where he lived, and about his business.
He was asked about who was petitioning for him, who his sponsor was while providing all the information necessary in that regard, and how many times he had entered the United States. Salinas told him about coming to the United States as a young child and once again years later where he would go on to meet his wife and build a life in Barbourville. After the interview was finished and more waiting occurred Salinas received the news that he was a U.S. citizen.
“I am very very happy and I like the way it turned out for us,” stated Salinas. The years-long process was finally over and after the hardships, financial loss, and hardwork, he was now able to travel back and forth to see his family in Mexico and continue to build his life in Barbourville without worry. For Salinas, the perseverance and determination had finally paid off.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.