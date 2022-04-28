The Knox County Chamber of Commerce heard from a pair of speakers during its monthly meeting on April 26.
The first speaker was Sarah Bowling with Bluegrass Care Navigators, formerly known as Hospice of the Bluegrass. Bowling addressed the Chamber about National Healthcare Decision Day (NHCDD), a day meant to bring awareness to the importance of advanced planning for major health decisions including end-of-life.
According to Bowling, some 90% of deaths are attributed to chronic illnesses. COPD, heart failure, and cancer are the three leading causes in Knox County. The goal of NHCDD is to “strive for a planned and structured conversation,” on end-of-life decisions said Bowling. She added that “we see it every day,” when speaking on families torn apart by end-of-life decisions. She stated that having a plan can take the burden and guilt off of loved ones and gives patients a sense of control.
The next speaker, State-Representative Tom “O’Dell” Smith, who provided a recap of the 2022 legislative session. “I think we had a great budget, I think we had a great session,” he stated. Smith recalled some of the highlights of the session to him like beginning each caucus with a prayer. He voted to allow school superintendents to hire and fire principals while voting against charter schools. “I didn’t think charters are good for our area,” he said before adding, “if they’re so great, lets implement the good parts in our own schools.”
Smith also spoke about the pharmacy bill he voted for, saying that local pharmacies are “who we depend on.” The bill would have curbed the power of prescription drug middle men, known as Pharmacy Benefit Managers. The bill was supported by several health organizations and passed the house before dying in the senate.
On the bill regarding transgender girls competing in girls’ sports, Smith stated that there are “still some restrictions that have to be put in place.” Smith voted for the bill banning those born male from competing in female sports. He asked “how can we keep kids enthused when there’s unfair competition,” on the issue. As for the abortion bill he voted on, Smith was blunt, “I’m never going to change on being pro-life.”
Smith also touched on welfare reform that passed the legislature and tightens rules for recipients. Smith was among a number of Eastern Kentucky Republicans opposed to the bill, stating “it’s going to cause people to move,” instead of achieving the bill’s goal of forcing people back to work. Smith cited companies with seasonal workers who opposed the measure. Another economic bill which Smith passed was tax reform, aiming to lower the state sales tax to 0% over time.
Lastly, Smith spoke optimistically about getting a new industrial park in the area and that a property of around 1250 acres was being looked at. “I feel confident,” he said. Smith noted the $100 million in the budget for industrial sites. Smith added that the current industrial park near Corbin was near capacity. He also provided an update on construction at Cumberland Run, noting that the track is set to open this October.
After hearing from the speakers, the Chamber briefly heard from Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell on the recently announced sports complex. “It’s a great thing for Knox County,” he said. On the industrial park Smith mentioned, Mitchell said “I think it has great potential,” speaking of the property that’s being looked at and the funds set aside for industrial parks. Mitchell, Smith, and Senator Robert Stivers have been working on bringing a new industrial site to the area “that benefits Knox County,” Mitchell stated.
The upcoming CASA of Clay, Knox, and Laurel Counties was mentioned, set for May 7. The Mountain Advocate’s Knox County Candidates Forum on May 5 at 6 p.m. was another topic members were made aware of, as were upcoming tourism events like the Cumberland River Challenge. For the first time, Leadership Tri-County will host its annual Leader of the Year Banquet in Knox County; this year’s honoree is business man John Bill Keck, the ceremony will also feature a tribute to Curt Corey and is set for May 26.
