The Knox County Chamber of Commerce heard from a member of one of Knox County’s longest-running, business-owning families.
Zach Mitchell, Operations and Social Media Manager for Mitchell Foods, spoke to the Chamber about the family business from its beginnings to current day. Mitchell appeared during the Zoom meeting from Florida. “Hopefully my kid’s will be the sixth generation,” he said while discussing the family legacy.
Mitchell’s has taken many shapes since its founding in 1929. From a store on the Square to multiple other locations that were later sold and a slaughterhouse converted into a processing center, one thing that has remained the same is Mitchell’s Chili. The renowned chili is “the same we’ve been selling for 91 years,” said Mitchell. Today, trucks deliver Mitchell’s Chili to four states.
Covid meant going weeks without getting certain items, but the company’s retail operations on US 25 E “really picked up,” aid Mitchell. The business was able to keep its eight employees on the payroll throughout. “We take care of our employees,” Mitchell said, adding that they are viewed as family.
Today customers that visit Mitchell’s can order over 200 retail items from their product guide. Brisket, custom steaks, chili, and even shark can be ordered from Mitchell’s Market. Going into the future, the company is looking into creating a website where customers can order ahead before picking up their product. Both Mitchell’s Market and Mitchell’s Chili can be followed on Facebook.
