State Representative Tom O’Dell Smith was the special guest during Tuesday’s virtual meeting of the Knox County Chamber of Commerce.
Smith spoke about this year’s session of the Kentucky General Assembly and some of his votes on key issues.
A crucial vote that is set to have a big impact on Knox County was the passage of Senate Bill 120. The bill helped clear the final, unexpected road block in the way of the long-anticipated Cumberland Run horse track in Corbin. A key part of the facility and others like it across the state are historic horse racing machines (HHR). The machines were ruled illegal in September by the Kentucky Supreme Court as they did not meet the criteria for pari-mutuel wagering. In pari-mutuel wagering, the odds are not fixed, bettors wager against each other instead of against the track. While most forms of gambling are illegal in Kentucky, pari-mutuel is not. The court’s decision was a major blow to the industry state wide.
Smith stated that his vote on the matter wasn’t about gambling, “it was about the industry, it was about keeping thoroughbreds in Kentucky. They already bet at horse tracks.” Smith touted the economic impact the facility, set to begin construction in Corbin this Summer, will bring to the area. In addition to hundreds of full time and seasonal jobs, he added that the attraction will bring in new restaurants and other business that will in turn produce more jobs. “If you want to go there and play the games, you can. If you don’t want to go, you don’t have to,” he stated.
Another major bill discussed was school choice. “I chose to side with public schools,” said Smith. The bill was vetoed by the governor but was overridden by the legislature and made into law. The bill funnels millions of dollars to private schools and makes it easier for student to cross district lines. Smith stated that he believes only around “3-4%” of students and their families in Knox County would have the means to make the kind of choices in the legislation. Smith stated “we need to give public schools the means to grow and do better.”
Smith also spoke of the $75 million allocated for vocational schools. Smith played a major role in the development of the planned trade school in Barbourville, to be housed in the old nursing home. The project is a joint venture with KCEOC and Southeast Community and Technical College and will focus on areas like plumbing, welding, electrical, and other trades. Smith stated he hopes for the school to open next year.
Smith took time to hit on other finance areas as well, including $300 million for “last mile” fiber to help bring broadband to more people. Smith says Knox County plans to apply to receive some of those funds which he said could be used to send fiber optic lines up places like Hammons Fork and Bull Creek. $250 million was allocated for infrastructure projects like water and sewage. Smith also stated that the legislature paid back the $570 million borrowed for the state’s unemployment system. “It felt like a successful session,” he said.
One of Smith’s biggest accomplishment this year was the passage of house bill 470, which will add a new family court judge for Knox and Laurel Counties. Smith previously noted that the current family court judge has the highest case load in the state. A second judge will help to lighten that load and “should speed up adoptions and the foster care system,” Smith Stated.
