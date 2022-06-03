During its monthly meeting on Tuesday, May 31, the Knox County Chamber of Commerce heard from three staff member of Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College about the soon-to-open Barbourville campus.
Due to ongoing renovations at Union College, this month’s meeting was held at the Knox County Extension Office with catering from Grateful Ed’s Barbeque.
The new campus is set to open this Fall and focus on vocational programs like nursing and HVAC. Vice-President of Academic Affairs and Chief Academic Officer Dr. Kevin Lambert Ed.D, Dean of Healthcare and Technical Programing Dr. Erin Reasor Ed.D, and Workforce Development Training Specialist Erica Farmer-Miller addressed the crowd on the new facility located at the extensively-renovated former site of the Barbourville Nursing Home.
“We’re very excited to offer all these programs,” said Lambert. He spoke about the partnership between KCEOC and Southeast that has made the new campus possible. The joint venture has received sizeable funding from the state, including additional funds this legislative session to make up for rising costs related to the pandemic.
Reasor spoke about some of the programs offered at the new campus, noting that some will roll out first as grant money comes in to purchase necessary equipment. One program she noted was plumbing. “We’re very excited to offer plumbing… that was a real unicorn we found.” Reasor also noted that the campus is planned to open this Fall.
Farmer encouraged those interested in attending to look into applying soon and to reach out to Southeast for help with things like financial aid. “We want to partner with all of you,” she said to the Chamber members with hopes of finding resources to help students beyond covering tuition costs. She noted the Kentucky Workready Scholarship program but stated that it only covers tuition. She said one of the biggest barriers students face is other costs like books and transportation. Some students may be eligible for assistance such as covering some of the cost of transportation.
After the speakers, Brendia Moses spoke about the upcoming Ken-Ducky Derby hosted by KCEOC at Thompson Park. The event serves as a major fundraiser for the organization with a large portion of the funds going to the KCEOC Senior Center. The event will take place on June 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Those wishing to purchase a duck may call 606-546-3152 for a shot at the $5,000 top prize and more.
