The Knox County Chamber of Commerce held a virtual meeting on Tuesday at 12 p.m. It was the Chamber’s first meeting since February of last year.
Rev. Leonard Lester opened the meeting with a prayer, followed by a welcome from Chamber President Richard Prewitt. Prewitt told members that invoices for dues had recently been sent out. He noted upcoming events including the Boy Scouts Recognition Banquet in Corbin on April 15, Prayer on the square on March 1, an Operation UNITE meeting on March 2, and next month’s Chamber meeting on March 30.
Speakers for the meeting were Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Claudia Greenwood and Sandi Curd, Co-Chair of the Upper Cumberland Community Foundation. Greenwood is also a UCCF board member. The foundation takes aim at “transforming Eastern Kentucky through charitable giving, community involvement and strategic partnerships by investing assets in our communities,” per their website.
Greenwood asked the Chamber a simple question, “If you had a big check to help Knox County and Barbourville, what would you spend it on?” KCEOC’s Brendia Moses suggested funding a food bank. Different programs have donated thousands of meals to Knox Countians over the course of the pandemic, displaying the need for such a program.
Lester spoke of programs he was familiar with that were providing free water and electricity to communities and the impact such a program could have on the area.
After hearing some answers to her question, Greenwood remarked, “the foundation is presenting infrastructure to make these dreams happen.”
Greenwood highlighted the foundation’s endowment and how the money is used to fund community projects. One program she highlighted was “Why Whitley,” a Whitley County program that has done extensive work to beautify Williamsburg. She stated that the endowment can be used “to incubate charitable ideas.” Greenwood also touted some of the foundation’s fundraising efforts, including last Augusts’ poker run; that event is set to be even bigger for 2021.
Curd had much praise for the ideas mentioned during the meeting. “Can you imagine what free water and electricity would do for Knox County?” she said. She also expressed support for the food bank idea, mentioning how food is part of the base of Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. “This is all about unleashing these brilliant ideas,” she stated.
