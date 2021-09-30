The Knox County Chamber of Commerce held its September meeting via Zoom on Tuesday due to the recent spike in cases of COVID-19.
Knox County Vocational and Technical School Principal Ralph Halcomb was the guest speaker for the meeting. Halcomb has been principal at the facility, formerly the Knox County Area Career and Technical Center. “Our goal is to be in the top 10% of vocational schools in the state,” he said.
Halcomb noted that the school isn’t just for those looking at career paths besides college, but many courses go along with it. One hundred twenty-nine students are taking dual-credit courses through a partnership with Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College. The school also produces certified welders every year and teaches courses on electrical and has a pharmacy tech program coming in the spring.
Certifications are also available in automotive, computers, and other areas. Recently it was announced that the center would be receiving $10 million from the state. The reason Knox County Board of Education took control of the facility was that the funds required it to be locally-ran. The center will still serve student from Barbourville High School as well.
“It’s almost a total gut of the existing building,” Halcomb said of the upcoming renovations and additional shops. He noted the building hadn’t been renovated since 1966 and will receive $1,000,000 in new equipment. “we’ve been in no man’s land with college for our technical students,” he stated regarding students needing to go to campuses in Middlesboro and other towns. This will no longer be an issue once the new Barbourville campus of SKCTC opens next year.
Shawn Bingham of KCEOC spoke next regarding the KCEOC annual Community Needs Assessment survey. “Through the assessment we found the need for a training center to fast track people to jobs,” he said of the new Southeast campus. The assessment is one of the agency’s main funding sources and a requirement each year. Bingham has been working on this year’s survey since July and encourages participation in the assessment.
After hearing from the speakers, the Chamber moved to appoint a nominating committee for 2022-2023 officers. Barbourville ARH Community President Charles Lovell was already selected to serve as President. The Chamber also sought a representative to be named to the KCEOC Board of Directors to be named later.
