An assault charge against a Flat Lick man was dismissed Monday in the Knox District court after at the request of the victim.
David Fox, 43, was arrested in early August and charged with fourth degree assault. The victim stated that Fox had slapped and choked her. A neighbor told police that Fox was “trying to kill her.”
At the time of his arrest, Fox stated that the victim had shown up and “went off,” accusing her of breaking a window. Trooper Michael Wilson noted in a police report that the victim had visible scratched and was bleeding from the mouth.
The victim told the judge that there have been no further incidents between she and Fox and that there had not been any prior. At her request the court opted to dismiss the case without prejudice.
