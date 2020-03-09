A Barbourville man charged with attempted murder, rape, unlawful imprisonment and kidnapping pleaded guilty Monday, in exchange for lesser charges.
The attempted murder charge was lowered to assault while three others were dropped.
Fred Brown, 46, appeared before the Knox Circuit Court for charges stemming from 2017. Brown was charged with attempted murder, rape, unlawful imprisonment, and kidnapping. Responding to a call, police found a woman with multiple stab wounds and blood all over the bed and walls.
In his plea deal, Brown plead guilty to first-degree assault. The charges for first-degree rape, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, and kidnapping were dropped.
The Commonwealth recommended 15 years for Brown with his sentencing set for April 3.
The woman Brown assaulted was flown to the University of Kentucky Medical Center, she was found to have more than 25 stab wounds among other injuries.
The woman told police Brown had held her for an unknown amount of time, raping and stabbing her multiple times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.