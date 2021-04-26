The Saint Joseph London Foundation will be hosting an “Evening of Hope” on Saturday, May 15, as part of a statewide fundraising effort to benefit CHI Saint Joseph Health cancer patients and their families. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be held in place of annual in-person galas and fundraising events, and will include 50 hosts from across Kentucky holding an Evening of Hope dinner party for eight to 10 guests in their home. The evening will include a silent auction, a mission moment and inspiring stories of hope.
“With 1 in 3 Kentuckians impacted by cancer, CHI Saint Joseph Health knows the importance of having access to exceptional care close to home,” said Leslie Smart, president, CHI Saint Joseph Health Foundations. “All of our facilities are tied together in our mission to help people prevent cancer with timely screenings and to give them the resources they need to assist in their journey when cancer can’t be stopped. We’re looking forward to the Evening of Hope and the support that our hosts and communities across the state will undoubtedly provide.”
In 2020, more than 26,000 new cancer cases were diagnosed in Kentucky. CHI Saint Joseph Health’s affiliation with the Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center has allowed patients in Kentucky the opportunity to consult with leading sub-specialists at one of the top 5 cancer centers in the country. Support for Evening of Hope will directly benefit patients being treated for cancer across all of the CHI Saint Joseph Health facilities and will provide them with the hope they need for their journey ahead.
As part of the event, attendees will learn about local stories of hope and the impact CHI Saint Joseph Health – Cancer Care has had on patients, like Donna Dye of London.
A routine mammogram is what Donna credits for saving her life and now advocates so hard for others to have. Upon discovering her cancer, CHI Saint Joseph Health physicians went to work providing specialized treatments and surgery, and were even able to help Donna retain her hair during chemotherapy through an innovative treatment called a cooling cap.
“The Saint Joseph Health family participates in God’s miracle of healing every day,” said Donna. “They brought hope, support and went beyond to make such a difference in my life. I will forever be so grateful!”
The Evening of Hope Silent Auction will feature a collection of premier items valued at nearly $50,000. The silent auction is open to the public; those interested can register and bid on the selection of packages ranging from a hand-blown glass sculpture by Brook White, to a bourbon barrel from Bardstown Bourbon Company, or a week stay in a 400-year-old house in the South of France.
Sponsors of the Evening of Hope virtual event include Central Kentucky Radiology, PLLC (Champagne and Sweet Treat Sponsor), CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group (Mission Moment Sponsor), Hillenmeyer (Video Sponsor), Boone’s Butcher Shop (Charcuterie Sponsor), Pathology & Cytology Laboratories, Inc. (Stories of Hope Sponsor), along with 25 additional sponsors.
To register for and bid on Evening of Hope Silent Auction items, visit https://one.bidpal.net/eveningofhopeky/welcome.
For more information about the Evening of Hope virtual event and ways you can get involved, visit https://www.chisaintjosephhealth.org/chi-saint-joseph-health/ways-to-help/eveningofhope.
About CHI Saint Joseph Health
CHI Saint Joseph Health, part of CommonSpirit Health, is one of the largest and most comprehensive health systems in the Commonwealth of Kentucky with 100 locations in 20 counties, including hospitals, physician groups, clinics, primary care centers, specialty institutes, home health agencies and an ambulatory Care Center. The hospitals in CHI Saint Joseph Health are Flaget Memorial Hospital, Saint Joseph Berea, Saint Joseph East, Saint Joseph Hospital, Saint Joseph Jessamine, Saint Joseph London, Saint Joseph Mount Sterling, and Women’s Hospital at Saint Joseph East. In total, the health system serves patients in 35 counties statewide. CHI Saint Joseph Health is dedicated to providing a wide array of services toward a goal of building a healthier future for all. CHI Saint Joseph Health embodies a strong mission and faith-based heritage and works through local partnerships to expand access to care in the communities it serves.
About Saint Joseph London Foundation
Saint Joseph London Foundation supports CHI Saint Joseph Health’s drive for excellence by inspiring donors to make a tangible difference through their philanthropic investment in outstanding patient care facilities and services, the education of caregivers, advanced clinical research and improved access to quality medical care.
