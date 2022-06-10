On Tuesday the Knox County UNITE Coalition held its monthly meeting.
City of Barbourville Police Chief Winston Tye spoke to the group about what his departments has seen while tackling drugs in the community. Meth is still the drug-of-choice, but not the only one. “You can’t forget about the pills,” Tye said. He added that he hopes a recent dealer busts that saw $2 million seized will make an impact on pill abuse in the area.
Although Fentanyl is in the city, “it hasn’t taken over” said Tye. Likewise, he noted that heroine pops up occasionally but nowhere near the frequency of methamphetamine. Meth, he said, is cheaper and most to all of it in the area is imported. “It’s cheaper and easier to buy it than to make it,” he said.
Although drugs are still an issue, Tye highlighted bright spots in the community. All Barbourville officers carry Narcan, a nasal spray used to treat overdoses in an emergency. He recounted the use of Narcan in saving an overdose victim recently. Another area he noted was the decline in calls for discarded needles. “It’s nothing like it was before,” Tye said of the number of calls the department receives because of needles, adding that it had become an uncommon occurrence. Tye stated finding needles had slowed down since the Knox County Health Department began its needle exchange program.
In other business during the meeting, Camp UNITE is still accepting registrations. July 11 through 14 will be the UNITE soccer camp at Union College.
