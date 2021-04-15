A Pair of Knox County natives are turning heads with their photography business and have already expanded into new mediums like tee shirts and sunglasses.
Isaac Abner and Chris Hammons have been friends since preschool. Both largely stayed close to home through schooling. Today Hammons is a teacher with Barbourville Independent Schools while Abner is a lawyer. Around 10 years ago, Abner got into photography and bought a camera. Hammons would find himself getting into it around three years ago.
“We just got into it because we liked it,” states Abner, who enjoys photographing landscapes. “I wanted to start documenting my life in a little higher quality,” says Hammons. He noticed while looking through some pictures that he could tell which ones were taken with a good camera. Hammons started out doing a lot of sports photography.
One day in early Fall of last year, Abner was walking down the street with Hammons on the phone when they decided to start a business. They came up with the name, Cumberland River Photo Company and rolled with it. “The name was significant because our goal is to make this into a brand,” says Hammons who adding “it’s more than just photos.”
“We’re trying to cast Knox County through a different lens,” says Abner. He continues, “A lot of times, eastern Kentucky has a negative connotation.” Hammons and Abner want to shine a different light on the area and “try to make it cool.” The pair hope to use their photography, videos, tee shirts, and other products to highlight the area and its natural beauty.
Hammons says the duo want to “do cool stuff.” One of the most recent cool things they’ve developed is a custom Barbourville shirt featuring Daniel Boone riding the Big Chicken into battle. “We wanted that shirt so we made it,” Abner says. Another design they’ve released features a coal mine and a quote from the 1976 documentary ‘Harlan County USA,’ which Abner has seen at least 10 times. The quote that would find its way onto the tee stuck with Abner and Hammons suggested they turn it into a shirt. The pair have more shirt ideas coming down the pipe, all designed and drawn up by them and printed in Barbourville.
Cumberland River Photo Co. has so far sold some 300 ‘Barbourville’ shirts. For the time being they’re running the company from their homes. “My living room is currently a tee shirt warehouse,” says Hammons. The pair also sell bamboo sunglasses featuring the company logo. After having success with the Barbourville shirt, they hope to find more subjects that reflect other local communities and the upcoming Daniel Boone Festival.
“Our ultimate goal is to have a store front that serves as a photo studio, a store, but also a hangout,” says the pair. They hope to partner with local tourism boards and other groups to continue to expand and continue their goal of shining a light on the region.
Cumberland River Photo Co. is on Facebook and at cumberlandriverphoto.com.
Chris and Isaac can also be found on Cumberland River Photo Co’s YouTube channel.
