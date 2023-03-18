Childrens home faces civil lawsuit

The Appalachian Children’s Home is facing a civil lawsuit following the arrest of a former employee earlier this year. On January 27, Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Barbourville ARH Hospital due to a juvenile allegedly being assaulted by a then-staff member at ACH.

The former ACH employee, Clifton Woods, 54, of Barbourville was arrested and charged with fourth degree assault (child abuse) as well as third degree terroristic threatening.

