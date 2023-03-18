The Appalachian Children’s Home is facing a civil lawsuit following the arrest of a former employee earlier this year. On January 27, Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Barbourville ARH Hospital due to a juvenile allegedly being assaulted by a then-staff member at ACH.
The former ACH employee, Clifton Woods, 54, of Barbourville was arrested and charged with fourth degree assault (child abuse) as well as third degree terroristic threatening.
The juvenile, who was 15, was treated and released from Barbourville ARH Hospital.
Now, Jessica Baker, who is listed as the natural mother and Next of Friend of the juvenile is suing Pentecostal Children's Home INC. d/b/a Appalachian Children's Home in a civil lawsuit over the incident.
The lawsuit lays out two incidents allegedly occuring at the Children's Home involving the juvenile and staff.
According to the lawsuit filed this week, Baker received an email from Hannah Bowden, an employee of the Appalachian Children's Home, following the first incident describing it as follows: “There was an incident around 6:00 this morning with -REDACTED-. My assumption, from what I could gather from the start of the video, is that -REDACTED- was being mouthy, so they pulled him from his room, which is when the video starts as it is protocol to record anytime a staff enters a residents room. After being pulled from his room, it is seen on video and heard with audio of staff yelling and cursing towards -REDACTED- as well as talking about how he couldn’t do anything. -REDACTED- cursed at the staff and one of the staff involved hit/smacked him in the face, which the video shows, and looked like his head hit off of the wall as well. -REDACTED-, of course, became upset over this, as one would, and the staff continued to place him in a hold. He went to his room once the staff released him. The video was sent to our treatment director, Law Enforcement has been called, the incident has been called ino he abuse hotline, and there will be an investigation. The staff who hit -REDACTED- has been terminated and the other staff that was assisting with the situation has been suspended. -REDACTED- was taken to the ER afterwards to be checked out and is still there. Once he gets back, Jessica plans to meet with him and I plan to meet with him as well. We do not tolerate this from our staff and completely understand that everyone involved may be upset, as it is warranted. We ourselves are as well. It broke our heart to watch the video. Please let me know if you have any further questions. I will try my best to answer but this is all I know at this time.”
According to the lawsuit, another incident occurred on February 8 involving the juvenile as well as “unknown agents and employees” of the Children's Home involving emotional and physical abuse to the juvenile causing emotional and physical injuries sustained to the juvenile.
In a statement to The Mountain Advocate, Appalachian Children’s Home Vice-President Mike Addison said, “The safety of our children is a top priority at the Appalachian Children’s Home. We will continue to cooperate with law enforcement’s (sic) and DCBS’s investigation on this matter. It would be inappropriate to comment any further as this is an ongoing investigation. We are praying for all parties involved.”
