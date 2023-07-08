There is nothing better than having your own garden. It gives a feeling of purpose, to be able to provide for your loved ones throughout the year from it’s harvest. I grew up on fresh garden food like most of you. It would fill our freezers stowed in bags or line our shelves on display in jars.
This year I did a very small garden, but regardless of size, there must be signature staples such as tomatoes, cucumbers, and of course zucchini. If you don’t at least have those three things planted, what kind of gardener would you be? I was shocked at how much one plant of zucchini will produce, and my mother quickley pointed out that I may enjoy it better if I picked it before it grew to the size of the watermelon! Bigger isn’t always better in this case. With so much production from my first attempt at growing it, I had to find ways to use it.
