Christian Care Communities President and CEO Mary Lynn Spalding cuts the ribbon dedicating the new center.

Christian Health Center of Corbin held a ribbon cutting ceremony Sunday for its new Rehabilitation and Therapy Center. The event was the first of its kind held at the facility since the start of the pandemic.

DSC_0215.JPG

Jintronix virtual therapy helps make an often grueling activity more enjoyable.

Before the ceremony, Vice-President Jim Patton and President and CEO Mary Lynn Spalding showed off some of the technology the center has and the outdoor patio. One major feature the center has is the virtual rehabilitation system Jintronix. “It helps residence in their therapy and makes it more fun,” said Spalding. The system uses sensors to track motions and can place patients in virtual; events like soccer or skiing. Spalding says the system is useful for coordination and balance and allows patients to track the progress they’re making.

DSC_0236.JPG

Whisperglide allows those in wheelchairs to enjoy an afternoon swing.

Spalding also touched on infection control measures put into place. “We’re really focused on safety,” she stated. The center includes things such as a pedal powered cleaning statin and open outdoor space to help limit the spread of germs and viruses. The outdoor space allows for more social distancing, crucial when working with a senior population.

DSC_0223.JPG

Christian Health Communities Vice President and General Counsel Jim Patton

Patton showed off the outdoor area which includes a Whisperglide swing. “It was provided by the Kentucky Colonels and someone can role ride u and swing with their family,” he stated. Patton would then gather everyone together and begin the ceremony, thanking those in attendance including staff, residents, Corbin City Commissioners, and members of the Knox County Chamber of Commerce. 

Spalding stated the center brought two words to mind, humble and grateful. She said “covid humbled us and pulled us together.” She also praised the efforts of center director Shonda Osborne and her efforts during the pandemic. “I am so grateful for everyone in this room,” she stated. 

DSC_0232.JPG

Knox Chamber of Commerce Director Claudia Greenwood cuts a ribbon held by facility residents. 

After speaking, Spalding cut the ribbon that was held by residents and staff. Claudia Greenwood with the Knox County Chamber of Commerce would also cut a piece. Following the cutting, cookies and lemonade were offered in the outdoor space.

