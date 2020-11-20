With Thanksgiving just a week away, families and groups around the area usually begin planning for the annual “I Believe in Santa Claus Parade” that has taken place for nearly 30 years. This year, however, the beloved Christmas feature has fallen victim to COVID-19.
According to the Facebook page for the parade, the decision was made in August to forego having the parade this year.
The statement posted read, “After much consideration, we have decided to cancel the I Believe In Santa Claus Christmas parade for 2020. If you were planning to enter a float in this year’s parade we certainly appreciate it and hope that next year’s Christmas parade can be bigger and better than ever. Please, share this message and spread the word. Thank you and we hope Christmas this year is a very blessed and wonderful time for you and your family!”
Mayor David Thompson also confirmed last year’s popular Christmas addition, an ice skating rink, will not return for this season but possibly next year.
Corbin will continue with its Christmas parade, albeit looking a little differently. Corbin Tourism is sponsoring a “Reverse Christmas Parade” beginning at 7 p.m. on Saturday, December 5. The idea of the reverse parade would see spectators driving past floats and groups that are standing still to eliminate the congregating of people outside of their vehicles as is the tradition for watching such a parade.
A Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the Knox County Courthouse will be held on Friday, December 4. The tree is scheduled to be delivered on Friday, November 20 and will be decorated the week of Thanksgiving.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.