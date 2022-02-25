The Knox County Chamber of Commerce met at noon on Tuesday, which was the first meeting led by new Chamber President Charles Lovell.
Knox County Circuit Court Clerk Greg Helton addressed the Chamber on changes made to how the state handles driver’s licensing. “Driver’s licenses really outgrew the clerk’s office,” Helton said. Licensing recently left the Circuit Court Clerk’s office, with a new regional office open in Manchester. Helton expressed that he believes Corbin will later receive such an office, with Pineville being another possibility.
Helton noted many of the changes folks will face under the new system. Rather than having to go to the office in your county, one may visit any office in the state. Helton used the example of getting it done while shopping in Lexington. Driving tests may now be done five days per week instead of only on Monday and Tuesday. Helton recommended anyone needing to visit an office to make an appointment, which can be done online at drive.ky.gov.
On April 6, a pop-up office will be set up in the Knox County Fiscal Court room where folks will be able to get a new license then. Helton also noted that license can now be renewed online and via mail. More of the pop-ups may also appear in the future. Helton mentioned as well that those wishing to upgrade to the new Real ID early may do so at a prorated cost. Information on the changes, including documentation needed can be found at drive.ky.gov.
Josh Callihan of Barbourville Utilities and Chris Marcum of American Cable spoke briefly about the coming end of Barbourville Cable. The cable service will be shut down on May 31. Barbourville Utilities partnered with American Cable to provide a satellite alternative to customers in the area; an American Cable office is now open inside of Barbourville Utilities for people to visit.
