Discussions between Union College and the City of Barbourville regarding the future of the park at Allison Avenue continues to be at a stalemate.
The park is a parcel of land owned by Union College, but was leased to the City for $1.00. Due to declining attendance and aging equipment with increasing maintenance costs, the City closed the waterpark. Because a consensus couldn’t be reached as to the future of the property, a proposed long-term lease from Union became invalid. While the City has refused to sign a year-to-year lease on the property, it has continued to maintain the property and hold community events there.
During the February city council meeting, the negotiations for a land swap between the college and the city showed no signs of progress as Mayor David Thompson detailed a letter sent by Union College President Dr. Marcia Hawkins, received on February 3, 2020.
The City currently owns property starting at the third baseline of the smaller ball field, extending to Johnson Avenue. The City’s property includes the tennis courts. In a swap, the City would like to take ownership of the rest of the smaller field, the larger ball field, concessions building and other structures.
The letter referenced a letter from the City of Barbourville on November 1 proposing a land swap for portions of the old city park area, with the city keeping the land where the ball fields and playground equipment currently sit.
“The City came to us wanting to swap our 6.5 acre area for their 4.5 acre, inaccessible piece that’s been designated wetland and is under water every year,” said Dr. Hawkins in a statement to The Mountain Advocate. “We offered some alternatives but suggested they may have other property to trade.”
According to the letter to the City, the college referred the proposal to an ad-hoc committee, who completed its work examining the proposal on January 23. The recommendation of the ad hoc committee to the Union College Board was to therefore decline the City’s initial proposal as presented.
The letter from Dr. Hawkins stated “that there could be interest in a land swap if the land involved was of more immediate use and benefit to the College.”
In its counter-proposal, involving the property the City originally presented for a swap, the City would consider reclamation of the pond in question on College-owned property , across Allison Avenue from the City Park. The pond is known to stay stagnant. The City lasted worked on the pond about 14 years ago, according to Thompson. If the City reclaimed the pond, it would require draining it, filling it in and installing a pumping station to ensure it remained free of water, allowing the space to be usable for “Union programming.” According to Thompson, at the time the pumping station was originally going to be installed at a cost of about $1.2 million, over $700,000 of the funds for that project were pulled to be used toward construction of the Stivers Aquatic Center, a property purchased by Union College, and repurposed as the Center for Health and Learning.
“Regarding reclaiming a pond on Union property, it was my understanding that much of that work would be donated,” said Dr. Hawkins. “Also, the statement that draining the pond was on the City’s agenda years ago but that the money was spent on Stivers instead is news to me.”
A more controversial option proposed by the College would involve swapping the park property for City-owned property on Judge Street, which is occupied by low-income housing.
“We’re not going to take these peoples’ houses,” said Councilman Ronnie Moore, in response to the College’s Judge Street proposal.
In response to Moore’s concerns, Dr. Hawkins replied, “I see it as a property trade only. The residents would continue to live there. I would hope whatever services are provided to them by the City would continue.”
Additionally, Dr. Hawkins added, “No one was talking about kicking people out of their homes. Many colleges buy houses around them and give current residents option of continuing to live in them for the rest of their lives.”
Moore added, speaking to the Mayor, “I don’t know what the College wants. I don’t know how the Council feels about this… go back one more time, ask the College, if they’ll let the City have from the general store, the concession stand, and the ballfields. And we’ve kept it up for 25 years.”
“I don’t know what they want, I really don’t. We’ve made every option available to them.”
Moore went on to make a motion to reach out to the College one more time, which was approved by the Council.
“I would love to have a real conversation about viable solutions,” commented Dr. Hawkins.
