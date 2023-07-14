On July 7, the City of Barbourville held it’s monthly City Council meeting.
On July 7, the City of Barbourville held it’s monthly City Council meeting.
The meeting opened up per usual with its invocation and reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance. Afterwards, it was announced that there was no unfinished business.
In new business, the Street Department announced it has a 2016 Ford F-350 to be declared for surplus.
The newest vape shop to open at the intersection of North 11 and US 25E, the Barbourville Food and Smoke Shop Outlet, formally requested to be annexed into the City of Barbourville, which began the process of annexation.
The American Legal Publishing Corporation of Cincinnati Ohio completed the 2023 S-33 supplement to the code of ordinances of the City of Barbourville, recommending the revision or addition of certain sections of the Code of Ordinances. These changes were accepted and ordained by the City Council.
Monthly reports were submitted, including:
The Street Department, presented by Jason Lake - The department had 379 pickups over the last month; rocks were added to the waterbed next to HWY 25-E; wood chips were added to Thompson Park; a new concrete pad was poured at the Thompson Park RV park; trees were trimmed at Thompson Park as well as the City Park; an L-Screen was added at the back cage of the ballpark; a new scoreboard was added to the little league field; blacktop was added around the tennis courts towards the drive-in; a tractor was traded in for a new zero-turn John Deere mower.
On behalf of the Fire Department, Fire Chief Doug Dozier submitted:
Three structure fires over the last month; three vehicle accidents; assistance to EMS on one call; downed power lines in one incident.
On behalf of the Police Department, Police Chief Winston Tye submitted:
14 cases over the last month; two new officers are in training in the Police Academy. Both are expected to graduate approximately around Mid-November; The staff is currently operating with nine people.
Next on the agenda was an executive meeting and shortly afterwards, the council meeting was adjourned.

