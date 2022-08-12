Parker building

A temporary tunnel was erected on Liberty Street to allow Drug Court to resume using the building next door. 

The Barbourville City Council held its monthly meeting on August 4.

The Council first heard a new ordinance bringing the city’s alcohol rules in line with new state law. This included the allowance of employees that are at least 18 to serve alcoholic beverages. This does not include bartending as defined by Kentucky Revised Statutes. 

