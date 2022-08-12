The Barbourville City Council held its monthly meeting on August 4.
The Council first heard a new ordinance bringing the city’s alcohol rules in line with new state law. This included the allowance of employees that are at least 18 to serve alcoholic beverages. This does not include bartending as defined by Kentucky Revised Statutes.
A new agreement with the city’s building inspector was approved. The agreement is the same as the previous and will last for two years. The city’s 2023 Motor vehicle Tax rate remained the same as before as well at 30 cents per $100 of assessed value.
The Council received a report on bid specifications for the demolition of the Parker Mercantile Building. Once bidding is advertised, contractors will be able to view the building during a pre-bid meeting. After that, there will be a two-to-three week period to put together and submit bid packages. The eventual demolition won’t occur until after the Daniel Boone Festival and will take at least three weeks.
The meeting ended with the Council hearing updates from the various department heads.
