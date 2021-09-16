The Barbourville City Council met in a special session last Thursday.
The meeting began with a municipal order adopting international property maintenance codes. The city adopted portions of the 2021 maintenance codes, including granting duties and responsibilities to the city building inspector such as enforcing interpretations of the maintenance code. This includes being able to enter structures to perform inspections, carry appropriate identification, and relieved from personal liability while in the discharge of official duties. The inspector is also authorized to take actions in emergency situations to close streets and structures, prohibit occupancy, boarding up openings, and performing “necessary work” to make structures safe. The city agreed to hire contractor Wes Finley to serve as building inspector on retainer.
Next was the first reading of an ordinance amending the city’s procurement policy in accordance with state law. The new policy states that “small purchases of supplies, equipment, and services which cost between $750 and $30,000 will require no legal advertisement.” At least three calls will be made and a memorandum on the prices and dates prepared for purchases under $750. For purchases over $30,000, noncompetitive negotiations will be allowed when competitive negotiations are not feasible.
Barbourville Tourism Board Member Mike Bingham was appointed to the Board of Adjustments for a four-year term effective on September 9. Steve Evans was reappointed to the Barbourville Utility Commission Board for another three-year term. Numerous items including cameras, recorders, two Dodge Durangos, were approved for surplus from the Barbourville Police Department. Some of the surplus was required to be destroyed while most is to be auctioned on GovDeals.com.
The first reading of an ordinance repealing the city’s code enforcement board was read. The old ordinance from 2018 will be replaced with a new code enforcement board ordinance pursuant to state law that was read next. The 2021 ordinance creates a new board to include three city residents with terms of one year, two years, and three years respectively with subsequent appointments all being for three years. The board will be able to issue orders and impose fines to enforce code violations but not criminal or traffic offenses. Board meetings will be held as needed and open to the public. An ordinance was next read making amendments to the enforcement of codes in the city related to structure inspections.
A resolution was adopted by the council relating to the American Rescue Plan. The policy states the city will seek professional financial and legal advice pertaining to the use of funds received by the city from the American Rescue Plan.
The first reading of an ordinance concerning unsafe structures in the city was held. Some sections were removed and replaced with sections of the international property maintenance codes discussed earlier. One change was that the building inspector will have all powers as set forth in the previously read ordinance. The ordinance also gives the building inspector the authority to repair or demolish a structure under certain circumstances.
The last ordinance dealt with nuisances regulations. The ordinance calls for owners to prevent structures in the city from becoming a danger to the surroundings or unfit for human occupancy. Notice will be given to property owners of violations and will be entitled to a hearing before the demolition of any structure.
