The Barbourville City Council approved two resolutions and held the first reading of three ordinances in a special-called meeting Thursday, May 6.
The council first moved to approve Resolution 2021-2 approving an interlocal agreement for the Kentucky Bond Corporation (KBC). KBC is part of the Kentucky League of Cities (KLC), which provides low interest loans and municipal finance services to Kentucky cities. KBC itself is a fixed-rate municipal bond pool for general obligation or revenue backed projects with no out-of-pocket fees. The council then heard the first reading of Ordinance 2021-5, approving a lease for financing from KBC. A representative from KLC briefly expanded on the KBC program with the council members. The representative and Thompson stressed that no new taxes were being added.
Next was Resolution 2021-1, adopting and approving a municipal aid contract for the city. The contract is between the city and the Kentucky Department of Transportation Cabinet Department of Rural and Municipal Aid.
The first reading for Ordinance 2021-3 was next on the agenda. The ordinance deals with the city’s alcohol regulatory fees. It sets the regulatory license fee at 7% of the gross sales of alcoholic beverages sold by the drink and 5% for package sales.
Mayor Thompson read aloud a letter going over requirements and goals for the upcoming budget. “There are no major changes in policies and no major deficiencies noted by auditors,” he said. Thompson conducted the first reading for ordinance 2021-4, adopting the city’s budget for June 30, 2022.
After the resolutions and ordinances, the council approved a new term on the Board of Adjustments for Janelle McWilliams, who was recently appointed to finish new council member Corey Chestnut’s position. Chestnut’s term was due to end on June 8, McWilliams will now serve until June 8, 2025.
Mayor Thompson ended the meeting by answering recent questions brought up by people on Facebook over the past week. He also stated that council members had received calls and at least one Little League parent had spoken to him directly.
Thompson first addressed the question of “what does the city do with all the money the parents pay into the Little league?” He noted that the city does not run Little League or Little League softball and that they are governed as part of the nationwide Little League organization. “We have never been paid any money by Little League,” he stated. He added that Little League occasionally helps with things at the field such as the lining on the fence.
The next question was “why does Little League only help the boys and not the girls?” Thompson stated that he spoke with Knox County Little League President Jake Knuckles who told him that he had not been contacted by any parents about help on the girl’s field at Walnut Park, about using the Little League field at Barbourville City Park for girls or boys, and was not contacted by any Little League girls’ coaches to use the City Park field.
Thompson then addressed the question “Why does the city refuse to do anything on the field at Hinkle Street (Walnut Park)?” Thompson stated that the Street Department always helps when asked but only two people had asked that he knew of — once when the Street Department was asked a couple of weeks ago, where they drug the field within the hour and another time to himself in person at the dog park. Thompson would address more questions in the same vein. The answers continually went back to a lack of communication.
A major topic Thompson addressed was bidding on concessions. He noted that things were “turned upside down” around six years ago and since then Little League has had bidding on the concessions with bidders including parents and the city school. He stated that the notice to bid was placed in the newspaper and that none of the girls’ parent bid. “Not one bid was put in at Walnut Park,” he reiterated later.
Thompson addressed another question on “what does the city do with the money Knox County gives them for Little League.” He stated that the county doesn’t give the city money for Little League and that the city “never asks for ID” for any of their events. He added that Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell provided a roller to be used on the Little League field this year when asked.
“No girls coaches have contacted me personally, or the Street Department, or the Little League president and said we don’t have anywhere to practice,” said Thompson, addressing on questioned practice spots. He pointed out the field by the underpass, private property owners that have allowed use of their property in the past, the city school field, and other locations such as schools that could be used for practice. “It’s as simple as a parent saying ‘can the field be mowed,’” he said.
Thompson went on to address various Facebook posts. He pointed out things such as the city not owning the field at the American Legion park, adding that the organization’s president stated he would allow anyone to use it if they asked. He pointed out that money from alcohol sales must go toward law enforcement while money from the state’s lottery goes to schools. Thompson also addressed the idea of a new sports complex, saying such a venture would require around 15 acres and “I can’t think of one acre in the city you could buy for something reasonable.” He added it may be possible if the city and county worked together to seek such a grant for the project.
In a statement to The Mountain Advocate, Knox County Little league President Jake Knuckles stated “Little League is going to work with the Barbourville City School as well as the City of Barbourville to get Walnut Park field in better shape for the entire community. Little league is also applying for a grant that we can put towards the Walnut Park field.”
