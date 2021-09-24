The Barbourville City Council held meetings on Monday and Tuesday to hold first and second readings of various ordinances, set property taxes, and amend the June budget.
Second readings were held on six ordinances first reported on last week concerning procurement policies, the Code Enforcement Board, codes, and structures. These second readings were all approved by the council.
The first and second readings of the 2021 property tax ordinance were read with the council keeping rates the same at .271 cents per hundred dollars of assessed property value.
The June budget was next amended due to increased RV income, CARES ACT funding, and grant income among other factors. The budget increased by nearly $100,000. Ne appropriations saw the Barbourville Police Department and Street Department see the largest gains. The last ordinance adopted a new personnel and pay classification plan.
