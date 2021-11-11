The Barbourville City Council held its monthly meeting last Thursday. During the brief meeting, the council approved minutes from two special called meetings in September.
In other business, a 2000 Case backhoe was surplused by the street department with hopes of buying a new one in better condition. “It looks like the best option is to trade it in on a new one,” said Mayor David Thompson.
The Recreation Department was approved to surplus an old playground that had been purchased sometime prior to 2006 and has been closed several months. A whale and dolphins that spit water were also approved for surplus. Safety issues with the equipment were cited by Thompson as reasons for their removal.
Cecil Davenport was approved for another four-year term expiring 12/31/2025 with the Barbourville Housing Authority. His current term expires next month.
The 911 interlocal agreement with the Knox County Fiscal Court was renewed for another year with same terms through 12/21/2022. An occupational tax agreement with the county was renewed as well for another year with the same terms through 12/31/2022.
Sam Davies legal counsel agreement with the city was renewed for another year, it was set to expire in December.
In department updates, Thompson stated that the Barbourville Fire Department had responded to 12 vehicle accidents and one vehicle fire, six ambulance calls, eight house fires, and one brush fire.
The Barbourville Street Department made almost 400 pickups around town. Snowflakes for Christmas decorations were all replaced with LED lights. All lights except those in the City Park are now all LED. Surplus splash pad equipment. 20 lounge chairs were added to the Thompson Park splash pad.
Barbourville Utilities fixed three poles broken by independent contractors last week that caused a long power outage. Cable customer counts are dropping while internet customers up to 3000 plus subscribers. “We have internet speeds up to one gigabit at the most affordable prices in the state,” Thompson said while reading the report from Director Josh Callihan. Thompson noted that a point would come in the near future when cable service would likely be dropped.
Thompson took a moment to thank local veterans for their service and mentioned the flags and banners going up around town. He also noted that Halloween activities were a success. He called the crowd “one of the biggest I’ve seen.”
Attorney Sam Davies stated that the city was working toward a settlement regarding the Parker Building downtown after a lawsuit was filed regarding cleanup cost from the partial collapse and demolition earlier this year. He stated that this was a good development and that things were moving in the right direction.
Davies noted that the city building inspector had been doing inspections and that they would be reaching out to a few property owners.
Councilman Ronnie Moore took time at the end of the meeting to thank Tourism Director Marica Dixon for her efforts over the year. He stated he’d heard many positive comments and that she and the Tourism Commission were doing a great job. Thompson added that tourism is planning a major Christmas event the first week of December and beyond with the return of ice skating and carriage rides.
