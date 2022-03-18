The Barbourville City Council held its regular monthly meeting last Thursday.
The council approved the minutes of special meetings held on February 10 and February 22. There was no unfinished business discussed during the meeting.
City attorney Samuel Davies gave an update on the Parker Building citation. He noted that the code enforcement process could begin following recent actions by the city’s building inspector. “I think a lot of the surrounding business have had questions on that,” said Mayor David Thompson. “We can only do what our insurance and the League of Cities allows us,” he added. “It’s moving forward now, something will be done,” Thompson continued.
Thompson and the council next recognized several local first responders. “I think it’s time for some recognition when you go above and beyond,” Thompson said. He noted a call last December where the Barbourville Fire Department and Police Department responded to a call concerning an unconscious individual that required the use of Narcan. CPR was performed by Shawn Smith, Curtie Corey, Jack Partin, Tyler Tye, and Matthew Strong for approximately 14 minutes. “The subject was released from the hospital and is somewhere today because of these five men,” said Thompson. The Mayor and council then presented the men with plaques and an award for their efforts.
Following the presentation, the meeting was adjourned.
