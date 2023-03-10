The Barbourville City Council met on Thursday March 9 where several items were discussed and voted upon.
Corey Chestnut was reappointed to another four-year term on the Cumberland Valley Housing Authority Board.
The Council voted in favor for three vehicles in the Barbourville Police Department to be declared surplus and sold, which included a 2020 Ford Expedition, 2020 Chevy Tahoe, and 2021 Chevy 1500 truck.
The Council voted in favor of a landfill agreement prepared by the City Attorney with DeWayne Scalf for property at California Hollow. The agreement is on a month-to-month term with a payment of $100 per month until the landfill has been permanently closed.
The Council voted in favor of a bid for a landfill dam project on California Hollow to be awarded to Hinkle Environmental Services LLC, per the direction of the Division of Waste Management in Frankfort.
Monthly reports were given by various City department officials and the meeting was adjourned.
