The City of Barbourville on Thursday filed a lawsuit against the owners of a building that suffered partial collapse and left the city with a cleanup bill of nearly $27,000.
The lawsuit filed Thursday, September 30, 2021 by City Attorney Samuel G. Davies names as defendants William Matthew Dixon, Lenora Kay Dixon, Commercial Bank and Knox County, Ky. in the case of the partial collapse of the building owned by the Dixon’s, located at 116 Knox Street, known as the former Union National Bank building and the Parker Mercantile Building.
On June 7 this year, the building started collapsing from one of its upper corners, sending heavy debris to the ground. While no one was injured, at least one vehicle was seen to have sustained heavy damage.
The City’s lawsuit claims for expenses incurred by the City “for its efforts to protect the health, safety and welfare of the public and surrounding properties due to the partial collapse of the subject property.” The property is also subject to a lien by the City.
The lawsuit asserts that the property was “in a dilapidated and dangerous condition resulting in a partial collapse due to its aforesaid condition, causing an imminent risk of danger and a serious threat to the health, safety and welfare of the public. The lawsuit notes that William Matthew Dixon did give consent to the City to make the property safe, to which the filings state “Without immediate action by the City the effects of the partial collapse would have been irreparable and/or irreversible and a threat to the lives of the city residents.” The City’s expenses, to which a lien was placed against the property, totals $26,975.68. The Dixon’s are personally liable to the City for the total amount of the lien, according to the lawsuit.
The City asserts its right that it is the “first, prior and superior liens to any and all others with the sole exception of any valid Knox County taxes and City of Barbourville, Ky. taxes” owed against the property at 116 Knox Street.
The lawsuit seeks “That this Court should order the subject real property which is the subject of this action sold by the Master Commissioner of this Court for the purpose of satisfying the lien of the City of Barbourville, Kentucky, and the liens of the other Defendants herein,” namely Commercial Bank and Knox County, Ky. as they were named as defendants.
The lawsuit states that Commercial Bank may claim an interest due to a mortgage dated December 30, 1999, and extended December 6, 2010 against the property. The potential claim for Knox County, Ky. in this case would be to collect on any unpaid County taxes. The lawsuit also notes the City has a lien for the current year taxes that are not yet due and payable.
The lawsuit seeks a personal judgment against defendants William Matthew Dixon and Lenora Kay Dixon for the total of $26,975.68, plus interest, as well as unpaid City taxes. Additionally, the City requests for the other defendants, Commercial Bank and Knox County, Ky., to come forward with any claims they may have against the property or forever be barred from doing so. The City also seeks to be awarded its costs and attorney fees as well as “all other just and proper relief to which Plaintiff may appear entitled.”
A request for comment from the Dixon’s was not returned at time of publication of this article.
