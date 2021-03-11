The Barbourville City Council held its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. on March 4.
Following a prayer and reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, the council moved to accept the minutes of the previous meeting. Next, Mayor David Thompson conducted the second reading of a flood damage prevention ordinance.
The ordinance was approved as presented following the reading. Ordinance 2021-1 establishes Special Flood Hazard Areas within the city that have been identified by FEMA and the Federal Insurance Administration. Land and structures in these areas will need to obtain a permit from the City and the Kentucky Division of Water before being developed, built, or altered. A Floodplain Administrator position will be created to implement and enforce the provisions of the ordinance.
For new business, Thompson conducted the first reading of an ordinance to amend the June 30, 2021 budget. The budget is being amended to account for “increases in the sale of surplus property, CARES Act funding, payroll reimbursement, delinquent taxes, and penalty and interest income.” The amended budget brings the city’s total appropriations for the fiscal year from $4,236,500 to $4,811,190. City police saw the largest increase in appropriations at $71,045.
The Council’s final action was to maintain the current salary rates for councilmembers and the mayor after a motion made by Councilwoman Wilma Barnes. The Department of Local Governments requires the salaries to be set each year. The mayor’s salary remained at $12,000 per year and $1,200 per year for council members.
