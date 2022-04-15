The future of a partially collapsed building is clearer after recent developments and discussion by the Barbourville City Council.
Nearly a year following the partial collapse of the Parker Mercantile Building, a structure located at the intersection of Knox and Liberty Streets in the heart of downtown Barbourville, the City is making preparations to move forward with demolition of the historic, but dilapidated structure.
The City Council discussed the need to search for a qualified structural engineer to oversee demolition of the building to ensure the safety of surrounding and connected properties. Once an engineer is in place to help draft a bid advertisement detailing the scope of the project, the City will advertise for bids to tear the building down and repair the remaining property.
In a letter sent to the property owners and posted on the building on March 21, the City issued a “Notice of Code Violation and Notice to Demolish” the property located at 116 Knox Street.
According to the notice, an inspection on or about March 2, 2022 indicates the property is in violation of the City’s Code of Ordinances. It went on to say, “The structure located at 116 Knox Street, Barbourville, Ky. due to deterioration, neglect and dilapidation has already partially collapsed and is likely to fail, give way and further collapse and therefore is unsafe for use and occupancy. The structure presents an imminent danger of failure and collapse that endangers life. The structure has become so out of repair as to be dangerous, unsafe and otherwise unfit for human occupation and it is unreasonable to repair the structure considering the risk of further collapse and injury to persons and property in the vicinity.”
The property owners had seven days from the date of the letter, March 21, to request a hearing before the City Code Enforcement Board. As of the April 4 City Council meeting, the property owners had not communicated with the City. The notice said, “If you fail to request a hearing within this time period then you will have waived your right to a hearing.”
In other actions, the Council approved another term for Tamara Sanborn to serve on the Board of Adjustments. Sanborn’s term was set to expire May 18, 2022 but has been extended for another four year term through May 18, 2026.
The City entered into a lease agreement with the Barbourville Board of Education to lease the baseball field, dugouts, score board, portable bathroom and concession stand at 107 Hinkle Street, most commonly known as Walnut Park. The property is used by Barbourville Independent School for its softball team, and as agreed to in the lease will continue to make the property available to Knox County Little League for its female softball teams. The lease agreement also places responsibility for improvements and maintenance of the property in the hands of the school system, who according to city officials is looking to invest into the property by making needed improvements such as lighting upgrades for the fields. The term of the lease is 10 years with an option to renew for an additional five years when the current lease is up in 2032.
In other reports, Barbourville Utilities General Manger Josh Callihan shared about the pending end of the Utility commission’s cable television service. Callihan said the service will stop on May 31 and has about 600 customers left. At its peak, Barbourville Utilities serviced about 3,000 T.V. customers. In previous months and in the weeks leading up to the end of the cable T.V. service, Barbourville Utilities has partnered with American Cable, a Dish Network provider to transition cable customers before their service is shut off. American Cable has established an office inside Barbourville Utilities’ office on Daniel Boone Drive to assist customers with signups.
Callihan also noted the Utilities’ popular fiber optic internet service, Blink, now offers 250 Mbps, 500 Mbps and 1 Gigabit service to commercial and residential customers. The bumps in speed did not include a hike in service costs. A basic residential 250 Mbps fiber optic service is currently $40 a month, with the 1 Gigabit service (1,000 Mbps) package costing $75.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.