The Barbourville Independent School Board held its regular meeting last Thursday where it announced bonuses and honored its boys soccer team.
The meeting opened with the board honoring the Barbourville High School Soccer team. BHS soccer one their first game in the program’s four-year history this season before going on to win the 13Region All A Championship and finishing runner-up in the district.
The board proclaimed the week of November 15 through November 19 as Family Engagement Week in partnership with Knox Promise Neighborhood. The board also approved continuing the Gear Up program for another seven years and creating a second College and Career Navigator position as part of the program.
The district approved a $1,500 one-time payment for full time staff for additional services provided during the pandemic. The board approved $2,000 last year, bringing the two-year total to $3,500.
The board awarded a site survey in continuation of a forthcoming construction project to close in an outdoor hallway connecting the old gym to the main building. The board also discussed fees for renting the new and old gyms, however no action was taken to allow members time to review the current policies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.