The Barbourville Independent School Board met in a special called meeting Tuesday, July 6 at 5 p.m. The meeting was the board’s first under new Superintendent Dennis Messer.
The meeting began with the board voting to remain with their current company for property, fleet, liability, and workers’ compensation insurance. They’re somebody we can work with that we trust,” said Messer. The board also voted to renew using their current bank for deposit services.
The board approved posting an “invitation to quote,” to find bids for occupational and physical therapy, special education evaluation services, visual impaired services, pest control, and fire alarm/security service for 2021-2022.
Usage of the old rock gym was approved for a bi-yearly alumni event on August 7.
Principal Brian Carey briefly discussed options for school resource officer services. He discussed three quotes from the Barbourville Police Department. No action was taken by the board. “It’s been a positive thing having these officers in our school,” said Messer.
Messer spoke about a decision to move sixth grade students back to the elementary school building. “We’ve had a hard time finding sixth grade teachers,” he stated. Moving the student from the larger high school/middle school building will mean there will be four teachers for fifth and sixth grade and four for third and fourth grade. “It’s the best choice for our kids he added.”
The board approved the creation of four new positions at Messer’s request. Two teaching positions, a high school science teacher and a primary school teacher we added. A full-time athletic director position was created with a salary of $28, 723. The athletic director position had been split previously with stipends going to staff taking on those roles, those stipends were eliminated with the creation of the full-time job. The board also approved a stipend of $5,000 for a part-time public relations position.
The meeting concluded with Messer making brief statements on Barbourville’s two new principals, Novel Bond and Andrew Roark. ‘These are two guys I’m very confident in,” stated Messer.
