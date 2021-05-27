The Barbourville Independent School Board approved changes to its salary table for the 2021-2022 school year and approved a tentative budget for the coming year.
The meeting began with Nancy Hutchinson from the Kentucky Educational Development Corporation presenting a gift to outgoing Superintendent Kay Dixon. “I want you to know what a gem you have had,” Hutchinson said of the retiring leader.
A trio of seniors asked the board for approval to take out of state trips to go bowling and to Dollywood. The trips were approved and the seniors were able to enjoy themselves over the weekend. The board next acted on Senate Bill 128, allowing students to return for a supplemental year. The board approved the measure, as of the meeting 11 students had asked to return for an additional year. Other approvals included the treasure’s bond, membership with KEDC and Southeast/South Central Educational Cooperative, an agreement with Knox County Area Technology Center, as well as a contract with Cumberland River Behavioral Health.
The board next began discussion on filling positions and setting the year’s salary table. Dixon stated that she would not be filling any positions in her remaining term. “I feel it’s important for the new superintendent to put that group of people together,” she said.
The board opted to increase the pay for new teachers to bring their rates in line with Knox County Schools. The board hopes the increase will make the district more competitive in hiring new teachers. The increase will affect the first five steps for Rank One, Two, and Three teachers. The board plans to look into increases for further steps on the salary table later on. Additionally, the board moved to create two new principal positions that would bring the three current principals pay rates more in line. One principal position is currently being advertised due to the retirement of Principal Paul Middleton.
For administrative updates, it was reported that roughly 40 students had already registered for Kindergarten and 36 for pre-k. 90 students were enrolled in summer academics and the district reported that 84 AP tests had been taken by students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.