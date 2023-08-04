As the 2023-2024 school year quickly approaches, Barbourville Independent School opened its doors to incoming students and families with their ‘Tiger Tip-Off’ on Monday.
The event works as an orientation for new and returning students alike.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
The content you are attempting to view is for paid subscriber access only. Please log in, or purchase a subscription after creating a free account in order to continue reading.
The content you are attempting to view is for paid subscriber access only. Please log in, or purchase a subscription after creating a free account in order to continue reading.
The content you are attempting to view is for paid subscriber access only. Please log in, or purchase a subscription after creating a free account in order to continue reading.
As the 2023-2024 school year quickly approaches, Barbourville Independent School opened its doors to incoming students and families with their ‘Tiger Tip-Off’ on Monday.
The event works as an orientation for new and returning students alike.
Parents are able to meet with faculty and afterwards all necessary paperwork can be completed before the school year begins.
The event also allowed the community to be involved.
Outside of registration, students also had the opportunity to receive a free haircut thanks to Sarah Rush of Hair by Sarah Rush.
Knox Professional Pharmacy provided food for the staff.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.