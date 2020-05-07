A Knox County businessman and sponsor of the popular Knox Street Thunder is organizing a classic car cruise for this Saturday, May 9. The cruise is similar to other recent events such as wave parades that have been used to show appreciation for essential workers and schools.
Jeff Potter, a prominent figure in the local car scene, is organizing the classic car cruise along Knox Street.
“It’s a good way to practice social distancing,” Potter said adding that people could enjoy seeing the cars without rolling down the windows.
Potter, who sponsors Knox Street Thunder every year, feels the event will make for a great throwback to the cruising of the 80’s and 90’s. “There were people from Somerset, Tazewell, Manchester. It was crazy the number of people.” The first Knox Street Thunder of the year was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak and Potter believes at least one more will be missed.
The cruise is set to run from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. following Knox Street around the Court Square and around Union Plaza. “It’ll be a really nice rolling car show,” Potter said. Anyone with a classic car is welcome to attend and cruise along or park in one of the many lots along the street.
Potter stresses safety is the top priority. “This isn’t a race, everyone needs to be respectful. No burnouts.” He also encourages people to continue to practice social distancing by staying in their cars and keeping the windows up. “Stay in your cars and have a safe, good time,” he says.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.