Advocate Confessions of a Baking Queen Column

The older you get, the more things just ain’t like they used to be! I always heard that, but it usually came from people at least a couple decades older than me. It didn’t bother me at the time, partly because things they were quarreling over were things I felt were improvements. For example, indoor plumbing, the amount of television channels, and phones. There are few homemakers anymore, most women have taken to the workforce to help make ends meet. Long gone are the days of Suzie Homemaker, and less Sunday dinners together as a family.

I guess these changes started small, and gradual, we barely noticed at first

Recommended for you