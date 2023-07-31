The older you get, the more things just ain’t like they used to be! I always heard that, but it usually came from people at least a couple decades older than me. It didn’t bother me at the time, partly because things they were quarreling over were things I felt were improvements. For example, indoor plumbing, the amount of television channels, and phones. There are few homemakers anymore, most women have taken to the workforce to help make ends meet. Long gone are the days of Suzie Homemaker, and less Sunday dinners together as a family.
I guess these changes started small, and gradual, we barely noticed at first
that family dinners were scaled down or that so and so rarely visits anymore. If you don’t believe this, try to get together for Thanksgiving, nowadays the best black Friday sales are no longer on Friday but during Thanksgiving dinner. If you are like us, we travel to two different houses attempting to gather with the families and each year and we see gradually less and less people as they are shopping or had somewhere else to be.
Cell phones came and suddenly, no one talks in person anymore. If you’re thinking I’m wrong, the next time you’re at a restaurant, look at the people around you nestled in booths silently fixated on a tiny device never looking up. Things ain’t like they used to be anymore and I don’t like it. I find myself clinging to ways I grew up on and wanting to be closer to family more than ever. This recipe is one I grew up on. It was an easy dessert to throw together for company and every church dinner always had 3-4 of them. My mom always loved it, and you couldn’t help but enjoy it too. I hope you try it and if you have a recipe you would like to share, email kdcole1120@gmail.com. I’m somewhere quarreling about these young whippersnappers on cellphones.
