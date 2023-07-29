The report is in for the 2022 audit of the Knox County Clerk’s Office financial statement.

Auditor Mike Harmon’s report for the financial statement for the year ending December 31, 2022 states: “In our opinion, the accompanying financial statement presents fairly, in all material respects, the receipts, disbursements, and excess fees of the Knox County Clerk for the year ended December 31, 2022, in accordance with the basis of accounting practices prescribed or permitted by the Commonwealth of Kentucky as described in Note 1,” the first opinion stated.

