The report is in for the 2022 audit of the Knox County Clerk’s Office financial statement.
Auditor Mike Harmon’s report for the financial statement for the year ending December 31, 2022 states: “In our opinion, the accompanying financial statement presents fairly, in all material respects, the receipts, disbursements, and excess fees of the Knox County Clerk for the year ended December 31, 2022, in accordance with the basis of accounting practices prescribed or permitted by the Commonwealth of Kentucky as described in Note 1,” the first opinion stated.
The full report notes an adverse opinion related to the U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles but is not explained in detail. In a release from the State Auditor, his office notes no instances of noncompliance with the Clerk’s 2022 financial statement, thereby giving Knox County Clerk Mike Corey a clean bill of financial health with his audit report.
I would like to thank my staff for their hard work...
“I would like to thank my staff for their hard work, and for working to keep our office as transparent as possible,” said Corey when asked about his audit findings.
Charles is a native of Barbourville, Kentucky. He has worked with The Mountain Advocate in various capacities since 2003.
https://muckrack.com/charles-myrick
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.